Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet For Zul Qad'ah Moon Sighting

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet for Zul Qad'ah moon sighting

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The meeting of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would be held on June 10 for sighting the crescent of Zul Qad'ah 1442 AH at their respective headquarters.

Chairman Central Ruet-e- Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will attend the meeting of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee,to be held in Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, Islamabad.

Whereas, the other members will join the meetings at their respective provincial / District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees on June 10.

More Stories From Pakistan

