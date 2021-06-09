(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would be held on Thursday for sighting the crescent of Zul Qad'ah 1442 AH at its respective headquarters.

Chairman Central Ruet-e- Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will attend the meeting of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, to be held in Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, Islamabad.

Whereas, the other members will join the meetings at their respective provincial / District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees on Thursday.

The information regarding the sighting of crescent moon should be passed on to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad on his mobile no 0321-9410041; Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, DG (R&R), Ministry of Religious Affaris. 0300-6831822; Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, director (R&R) 0333-2697051.

According to Astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new crescent of Zul Qad'ah 1442 AH on the evening of Thursday. Therefore, the first of Zul- Qad'ah is most likely to commence from Saturday, said Malik Qadir, an expert.