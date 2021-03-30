UrduPoint.com
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet In Peshawar For Ramazan Moon Sighting On April 13

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet in Peshawar for Ramazan moon sighting on April 13

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee will meet in Peshawar for the ramazan moon-sighting on April 13(Tuesday)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee will meet in Peshawar for the ramazan moon-sighting on April 13(Tuesday).

Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting which is scheduled to be held for sighting the crescent of Ramazanul Mubarak in the evening of Tuesday, April 13, 2021 corresponding 29 Shaban 1442 Hijri at office of Auqaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eidgah Charsadda Road Peshawar, said a press release.

Whereas meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would be held at their respective headquarters at the same time.

The zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, ICT will hold its meeting in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

