Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet On May 12 For Eid Crescent Sighting

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 09:17 PM

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on May 12 for Eid crescent sighting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The meeting of the central Ruet-e-Hilal committee for sighting the crescent of Shawal 1142 AH will be held on May 12, 2021 (29th Ramzan ul Mubarak 1442 Hijri) at Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

According to a press release issued here, the meetings of zonal/ district Ruet-e Hilal Committees will be held at their respective headquarters at the same time.

The zonal Ruet-e Hilal Committee, ICT will join the meeting of Central Ruet-e Halal Committee, Islamabad.

All information about the position of crescent may be conveyed to Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, on his no 0321-9410041.

The information could also be passed to Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, D.G (R&R) 0300-6831822 and Hafiz Abdul Qadoos, Director (R&R) 0333-2697051.

