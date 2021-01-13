Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Thursday for sighting Jamadi-Us-Sani crescent

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held in Islamabad on Thursday evening to decide about the sighting of the Jamad-Us-Sani1442 hijri crescent.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad would attend the meeting of Zonal Committee, Islamabad.

The other members of Ruet-Hilal Committee would attend the meetings of provincial/ district/zonal committees at their respective provincial/ district headquarters.

The information regarding the sighting of the crescent should be conveyed to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on mobile No, 0321-9410041.

The information regarding crescent sighting could also be conveyed to Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director General, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on his mobile No. 0300 6831882 and Hafiz Abdul Quddos, Deputy Director of the Ministry on mobile No. 0333 2697051.

Meanwhile, the astronomical considerations suggest a strong chance of sighting of the new moon of Jammadi-Us-Sani on Thursday evening, Malik Qadir, a meteorologist told APP.

As such, first of Jammadi Us Sani would be commenced in the country on Friday, (Jan 15), subject to the confirmation by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

