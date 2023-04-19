UrduPoint.com

Ruet -e-Hilal Committee To Meet On Thursday To Sight Shawwal Crescent

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Ruet -e-Hilal Committee to meet on Thursday to sight Shawwal crescent

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet here at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday evening to sight the crescent of Shawwal 1444 AH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet here at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday evening to sight the crescent of Shawwal 1444 AH.

Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would hold theri meetings at their respective headquarters, while the final announcement regarding the moon sighting would be made by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Religious Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said on Wednesday.

Butt said no credible national institution had so far given any statement regarding the Shawwal moon so the decision about the Eid-ul-Fitr would be taken by the body concerned keeping in view scientific evidence and solid testimonies on the adequate time.

The sighting of Shawwal crescent holds great significance for the Muslim community, as it marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan and the beginning of the Eid-ul-Fitr festivities.

The Religious Affairs Ministry has urged the citizens to cooperate with the Ruet-e-Hilal Committees in their respective areas, and to report any sightings of the crescent to the relevant authorities.

The ministry's spokesperson also stated that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, along with the Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, would use all available resources and technology to sight the crescent including telescopes, binoculars, and other advanced equipment to ensure an accurate sighting.

