UrduPoint.com

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet On Tuesday Evening For Sighting Safar Crescent Moon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:39 PM

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on Tuesday evening for sighting Safar crescent moon

A meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held on Tuesday evening for sighting the crescent moon of Safar-ul-Muzaffar 1443 Hijri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held on Tuesday evening for sighting the crescent moon of Safar-ul-Muzaffar 1443 Hijri.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad would attend the meeting of the Zonal Committee to be held in the office of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad.

���� The rest of the zonal/district committees would hold their meetings at their respective provincial/ district headquarters.

All the required information should be conveyed to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on cell no ? 0321-9410041?; Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid Director General (Rand R) should be informed about the sighting of the crescent on mobile no ? 0300 68318? 22 and Hafiz Abdul Quddos, Deputy Director (Q) could be informed about the crescent sighting on mobile no ? 0333 2697051?.

According to the experts, there was absolutely no chance of sighting the new crescent of Safar 1443 AH in the country on Tuesday evening.

The new crescent moon would born on the crossing conjunction point at 05 - 53 Pakistan Standard Time (pst) on Tuesday.

According to astronomical considerations, the month of Safar 1443 AH would commence from September 9, Thursday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Mobile Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mushahid Hussain Syed September From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary announces to build flats for journ ..

Fawad Chaudhary announces to build flats for journalists

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation of Egyptian Arme ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation of Egyptian Armed Forces College of Medicine

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s trade deficit widens to $7.49bln in f ..

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens to $7.49bln in first two months of current FY2 ..

19 minutes ago
 Careem appoints a new Commercial Director, as the ..

Careem appoints a new Commercial Director, as the food and grocery vertical expa ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE announces 977 new COVID-19 cases, 1,314 recove ..

UAE announces 977 new COVID-19 cases, 1,314 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

25 minutes ago
 Russia Expects EU Clarifications on Carbon Tax - L ..

Russia Expects EU Clarifications on Carbon Tax - Lavrov

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.