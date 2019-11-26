UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet On Wednesday For Sighting Rabi-ul-Sani Crescent

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:21 PM

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Wednesday for sighting Rabi-ul-Sani crescent

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would meet on Wednesday (Nov 27, Rabi-ul- Awwal 29) in Karachi for sighting the crescent of Rabi-ul-Sani 1441 Hijri, said a notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would meet on Wednesday (Nov 27, Rabi-ul- Awwal 29) in Karachi for sighting the crescent of Rabi-ul-Sani 1441 Hijri, said a notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would chair Sindh Zonal committee meeting, while the members of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would attend the meetings at their respective places.

The meeting of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) committee would be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs.

All information about the positioning of the crescent could be conveyed to chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Cell No. 0300-9285203 and� 0321-2022000; Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director (R&R) on cell No 0300-6831822; Hafiz� Abdul Qudoos, Deputy Director� (Q) on Cell No 0333-2697051 and Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi on 021-99261412 and 021-99261413.

Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise after the conclusion of the meetings, the notification said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mushahid Hussain Syed Mufti

Recent Stories

Opposition's tactics to weakened govt to be failed ..

2 minutes ago

Govt opens up LNG sector, five companies plan to s ..

3 minutes ago

Indian army to deploy 210 spike anti-tank missiles ..

2 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Urges Member States to Take ..

34 minutes ago

Russia Interested in Trade, Economy Cooperation Wi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.