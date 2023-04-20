Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet Today To Sight Shawwal Moon
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2023 | 05:28 PM
Zonal and Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also hold their meetings at their respective headquarters.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2023) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony this evening for sighting the crescent of Shawwal 1444 AH.
Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also hold their meetings at their respective headquarters, while the final announcement regarding sighting of the moon will be made by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad.
The Federal government earlier announced five Eid holidays. The people are looking towards the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee as it is 29th of Ramadan.