Ruet-e-Hilal Committees To Meet On August 24 For Rabi-ul-Awwal Moon Sighting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Ruet-e-Hilal committees to meet on August 24 for Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced that meetings of the Central, Zonal, and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held across the country on Sunday, August 24, to sight the moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1447 AH.

According to the Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will preside over the main meeting in Islamabad. Meanwhile, Zonal and District committees will hold their respective sessions at designated locations.

The final announcement regarding the sighting of the moon will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after reviewing testimonies received from across the country.

