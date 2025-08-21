Ruet-e-Hilal Committees To Meet On August 24 For Rabi-ul-Awwal Moon Sighting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced that meetings of the Central, Zonal, and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held across the country on Sunday, August 24, to sight the moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1447 AH.
According to the Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will preside over the main meeting in Islamabad. Meanwhile, Zonal and District committees will hold their respective sessions at designated locations.
The final announcement regarding the sighting of the moon will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after reviewing testimonies received from across the country.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..
Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..
US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade
Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Torrential rains forecast across country from August 23–29; authorities put on high alert2 minutes ago
-
Ruet-e-Hilal committees to meet on August 24 for Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting3 minutes ago
-
6 killed in RYK bus collision3 minutes ago
-
AJK PM launches plantation drive to mitigate climate change effects12 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive launched in Kalat under Balochistan govt’s green initiative13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 saved 99 out of 104 Rawalpindi citizens trapped in rainwater flood this year13 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Swabi firing23 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s TEVTA MD visits Saudi Arabia to expand job opportunities for youth23 minutes ago
-
Cervical cancer vaccination drive to begin in Gujrat from Sept 1532 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.5m relief provided to complainants in 140 cases against Mepco33 minutes ago
-
.....33 minutes ago
-
'Khuli katcheri' held by Ombudsman Larkana33 minutes ago