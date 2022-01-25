The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees for sighting the moon of Rajab-al- Murajab1443 AH will be held on Wednesday, February 2 (Jamadi-us-Sani 29) at their respective headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees for sighting the moon of Rajab-al- Murajab1443 AH will be held on Wednesday, February 2 (Jamadi-us-Sani 29) at their respective headquarters.

According to an official of the religious ministry on Tuesday, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Abdul Kabeer Azad will join Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee here at the religious ministry office. However, the rest of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committees' members will participate in their respective district and provincial Ruet-e-Hilal committees' meetings.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman will finally announce the decision about the Rajab's moon sighting or otherwise, subsequently on the basis of information received to this end.