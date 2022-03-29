(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would hold meetings on Saturday for sighting the moon of Ramazan 1443 AH at their respective headquarters across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would hold meetings on Saturday for sighting the moon of Ramazan 1443 AH at their respective headquarters across the country.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad would chair the meeting here in the Ministry of Religious Affairs while members of zonal and districts committees would be available at the appointed time in their respective headquarters across the country, said press release on Tuesday.

The final announcement about the moon sighting would be made after collecting all testimonies from every nook and cranny of the country by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman.