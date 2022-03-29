UrduPoint.com

Ruet-e-Hilal To Sight Ramazan's Moon On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Ruet-e-Hilal to sight Ramazan's moon on Saturday

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would hold meetings on Saturday for sighting the moon of Ramazan 1443 AH at their respective headquarters across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would hold meetings on Saturday for sighting the moon of Ramazan 1443 AH at their respective headquarters across the country.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad would chair the meeting here in the Ministry of Religious Affairs while members of zonal and districts committees would be available at the appointed time in their respective headquarters across the country, said press release on Tuesday.

The final announcement about the moon sighting would be made after collecting all testimonies from every nook and cranny of the country by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman.

Related Topics

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee All From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dist admin seals petrol pump for cheating customer ..

Dist admin seals petrol pump for cheating customers

13 minutes ago
 Saudi-Russian tandem holds firm on oil policy desp ..

Saudi-Russian tandem holds firm on oil policy despite Ukraine war

13 minutes ago
 Macron, Putin Agree Humanitarian Operation in Mari ..

Macron, Putin Agree Humanitarian Operation in Mariupol Not Yet Possible - Report ..

13 minutes ago
 Immediate Replacement of Russian Coal by Poland Un ..

Immediate Replacement of Russian Coal by Poland Unlikely - Russian Energy Minist ..

13 minutes ago
 Norwegian Terrorist Breivik Transferred to New Pri ..

Norwegian Terrorist Breivik Transferred to New Prison to 'Change Scenery' - Repo ..

13 minutes ago
 Russia, Belarus Not Invited to 77th Anniversary of ..

Russia, Belarus Not Invited to 77th Anniversary of Buchenwald Liberation Ceremon ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.