UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ruet-Hilal Committee To Decide About Eid Crescent: Minister For Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 04:49 PM

Ruet-Hilal Committee to decide about Eid crescent: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Saturday said that the final decision about sighting of Eid-ul-Fitr crescent would be taken by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Saturday said that the final decision about sighting of Eid-ul-Fitr crescent would be taken by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

In a statement, he said there is no harm in utilising modern gadgets for sighting the crescent. A representative of the Ministry of Science and Technology has been included in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for his valuable input.

He said Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was his good friend, however the decision about crescent rests with the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Eid will be celebrated in light of that decision.

Related Topics

Technology Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

Recent Stories

Police Checking Reports About Hostage Situation in ..

1 minute ago

Dry weather forecast for KP

1 minute ago

Greece calls again for return of Parthenon marbles ..

1 minute ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 271,2 ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine, UK, US, Estonia Refused to Join UNSC Meet ..

4 minutes ago

National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.