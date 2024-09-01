Open Menu

Ruk Sindhi’s Book Launching Ceremony Held

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Ruk Sindhi’s book launching ceremony held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Writers and poets have said efforts were being made to spoil the centuries old civilization and history of the Indus society through false and illogical tactics.

They expressed these views in a launching ceremony of a book’Growth of Indus Society’s civilization’ authored by eminent writer Ruk Sindhi here at Qasimabad business forum hall on Sunday,

Presiding over the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Qazi Khadim said that the history of the sites was very vast which needs more exploration. Author of Book Ruk Sindhi said that I have taken a difficult literary work would complete it in stipulated time despite challenges. He said that since 30 years I have been working on the history of Sindh and his work was being lauded which was a matter of pride for him.

Writer Taj Joyo said that Ruk Sindhi has keen interest in writing history of Sindh and motivating literary work of authors was the only way to save Indus Society.

Professor Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that Sindhu Society wasis the essence of scientific research and author has mentioned all civilizations of the world in his book.

Nationalist leader Hashim Kosi said that the history was the memory of nations and water of Indus waa the cause of life.

Story writer Abbas Korejo, researcher Shahnawaz Mahesar Qazi Maqsood,Khair Muhammad Ashiq Solangi, Juman Ansari ,Idrees Jatoi, Wafa Raza Chandio, Sattar Sarohi, Heman Chandani, Ghulam Mustafi.Abbasi, Dr. Aziz Thebe, Darya Khan Pirzadi, Gulshir Koreji, Saleem Chana, Shakir Aziz Setai, Raja Anwar, Qayyum Sarohi and others shared their views while Wahid Kandhro hosted the proceedings,

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Sindh World Business Water Jatoi Darya Khan Qasimabad Azhar Ali Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

21 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

21 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

1 day ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

1 day ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

1 day ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan