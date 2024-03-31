Open Menu

Ruk Sindhi’s Book Launching Ceremony Held In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Ruk Sindhi’s Book Launching ceremony held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its continued weekly literary session arranged a book launching ceremony of renowned writer Ruk Sindhi’s book ‘Qaumi Azadi joon Tehreekon’ at Qasimabad business forum hall on Sunday.

Secretary Bazm-e-Rooh Wahid kandhro hosted the literary session while eminent intellectuals and writers attended the book launching ceremoney and expressed their views about the book.

Literary session was attended among others by the Author Ghulam Asghar Mangi alias Ruk Sindhi, Mansoor Qadir Junejo, Qazi Manzar Hayat, Qazi Khadim, Habib Jatoi, Fehmida Jarwar, Abdul Sattar Sarohi, Nisar Shaikh, Anoo Solangi, Saleem Channa, Chetan Meghwar and Gul Hassan Korejo.

