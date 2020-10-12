Rukhsana Bangash moves Islamabad High Court for pre-arrest bail

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Rukhsana Bangash Monday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek interim bail in a case pertaining to assets beyond the sources of income.

The petition was moved through her counsel Farouk H Naek and Asad Abbasi in which she stated that she was a master degree holder and had been personal secretary of Nusrat Bhutto, the wife of former prime minister Zulifqar Ali Bhutto.

She further said that she had been member of national assembly on special seat and also was personal secretary to the former president Asif Ali Zardari from 2008 to 2013.

The petitioner said she had received a notice from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on August 26, along with a form seeking her assets details.

She said she had answered the NAB questions and despite of it the bureau had served her a call up notice on September 14.

The petitioner stated that she feared of being arrested on appearance before NAB and prayed the court to stop the anti graft body from arresting her.

The IHC's bench was likely to pick up the case for hearing on Tuesday.