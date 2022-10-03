Rukhsana Foundation distributes rations, tents among flood victims in Khanozai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Operating Officer of Rukhsana Foundation Lahore Sajjad Manzoor on Monday said that the devastation caused by floods and rains in areas of Balochistan was beyond imagination.

He said that along with government, philanthropists and international organizations should go ahead and help the victims,otherwise a human tragedy might be raised.

He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of distribution of ration to the victims in Khanozai, Killi Zarghoon, Killi Turdaman, Killi Khushab, Killi Nikanda, Killi Sagi and Killi Balozai area of Pishin district.

He said that the recent floods and rains had caused widespread destruction in Balochistan saying that Rukhsana Foundation with the support of Allama Iqbal Medical College Association of North America (APNA) Oklahoma Chapter and love for Humanity Foundation distributed food items, milk for children, juice, tents, blankets, bat sheets among hundreds of flood victims.

He said that the organization would organize a medical camp in Khanozai on October 5 and 6, where free medicines would also be provided to the patients along with examination.

Sajjad Manzoor said that in this time of trouble, philanthropists and international organizations should go ahead and help the victims.

On this occasion, the flood victims thanked the Rukhshana Foundation Lahore and the NGOs cooperating with it for providing relief materials.

Earlier, Rukhsana Foundation Lahore has distributed relief materials to the victims with the support of Allama Iqbal Medical College Association of North America (APNA) Oklahoma Chapter and Live for Humanity Foundation,