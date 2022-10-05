Rukhsana Foundation playing role to help flood affectees in Balochistan: Anisa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairperson Rukhsana Foundation, Anisa Khanum on Wednesday said that the Foundation was playing its role to help flood affected people in this hour of trouble in Balochistan and they would not be left alone.

A two-day free medical camp has been organized in Khanozai by Rukhsana Foundation for the victims in which hundreds of people were examined and given free medicines, she added.

She expressed these views while talking to the victims and journalists at the medical camp set up in Khanozai area of Pishin district.

Anisa said clothes were given to the victims in Nowshera area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and fertilizers worth Rs 6 million and seeds of various crops were given to the farmers of Dera Ghazi Khan.

She noted that tents, blankets, bed sheets and food items were distributed among flood affected families in respective areas of Khanozai including Killi Zarghoon, Killi Tur-e-daman, Killi Khushab, Killi Nikanda, Killi Sagi and Killi Balozai.