Rukhshanda Naz takes oath as provincial ombudsperson

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Rukhshanda Naz, a known human rights activist on Wednesday took oath as ombudsperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for preventing harassment at workplace in the province.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman administered oath to the ombudsperson at an oath-taking ceremony held here at the Governor House on Wednesday.

The governor also felicitated the newly appointed provincial ombudsperson on assuming the new responsibilities and expressed his best wishes to her.

Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shumail Ahmed among others and administrative officers of various departments attended the ceremony.