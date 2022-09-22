UrduPoint.com

Rule Of Law Essential For National Development: Aimal Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan on Thursday said rule of law was essential for ensuring sustained economic growth, elimination of poverty and socio-economic development of the country.

In a statement, he said no one should be allowed to propagate his anarchist designs in an aim to create chaos in the country.

He said in the contempt case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan apologized to the court which was a good step. "I hope decision in other pending cases against him will be made on the merit.

" He criticized PTI for having double standards on their demand of elections. "On one hand, PTI is desperate for elections, on the other hand, it is moving courts to get the by-election notification scheduling polls for October 16 suspended."He said that PTI leadership and their negative politics were exposed to people, and hypocrisy of Imran Khan would work no longer.

He said that ANP was ready for by-elections and would defeat those who wanted to spread chaos and derail the democratic system.

