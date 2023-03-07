Rule of law inevitable for sustainable democracy, dispensation of speedy justice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :In a civilized world, there is rule of law for smooth functioning of the government, interpretation of the constitution and speedy dispensation of justice to all.

It ensures that the legal system, which starts from the formation of laws, courts' proceedings and implementation of courts' judgments, is transparent, accessible, and effective.

The above views were expressed by Essa Khan, former additional advocate general Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while talking to APP on Tuesday.

"No democratic and egalitarian state can survive without strict implementation of rule of law and courts' judgments", he said, adding that countries like Afghanistan had passed through turmoil and security issues due to the absence of an effective legal system.

In the United Kingdom, he said the concept of rule of law developed from the writings of Professor A.V. Dicey, Joshpah Raz and Lord Bignham. Similarly, in 1959, the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) declared that respect for the 'supreme value of human rights of all citizens' should be the goal of all laws.

Essa Khan said these historically developed concepts had now become part of almost all the constitutions of civilized nations, adding the rule of law was also the cornerstone of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan.

He said Articles 4 and 5 of the 1973 Constitution uphold the concept of the supremacy of law and Articles 8-28 protect the fundamental rights of all citizens of Pakistan. He said that unfortunately due to lacuna in the country's laws, influential people like former SSP Rao Anwar and Shahrukh Jatoi had been set free in serious cases.

Ikhtair Wali said that strict implementation on law and equality in justice was the only way forward to take the country to the safe shore of economic prosperity and development. But unfortunately, Pakistan could not achieve heights of success since its creation on the world map 75 years ago due to repeated violations of the country's laws and its Constitution.

He said the constitution of Pakistan was abrogated four times, while the elected political governments of former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, three times elected premier Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the first woman prime minister of the Muslim World, Benazir Bhutto were dismissed and judges were sacked that shattered people's confidence in the legal system in the past.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) strongly believed in rule of law and supremacy of the constitution as evident by 200 appearances of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif in courts in Panama case and faced imprisonment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and other PML-N leadership had also faced courts with bravery and courage, he added.

On the other hand, he said PTI Chairman Imran Khan Niazi despite several notices and arrest warrants in Tosha Khana reference and in other cases had hardly appeared before courts, which exposed his tall pro-judiciary claims.

"When Islamabad Police visited Imran Khan's residence in Lahore to serve him court arrest warrants in compliance of the court orders, the PTI leadership and workers obstructed police from performing the official duty, and the SSP along with police team were not given access to Imran Khan," he maintained.

He accused Imran Khan for bringing a large number of political supporters during his recent appearance in courts, adding such negative tactics were tantamount to obstructing courts' proceedings and were against principles of justice. He said that law would take its own course.

"If a three times elected prime minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, could appear in court with his daughter on a daily basis in hot summer, then why Imran Khan could not appear and defend his cases?", he asked.

He said Imran Khan had used his injury as an excuse to avoid appearing in courts. Ikhtiar Wali said, "The watch thief should answer why Tosha Khana gifts were stolen and why he sold the watch with an image of the Holy Kaaba for personal gains." Instead of leading the political campaign of PTI and making malicious propaganda against political opponents, he said Imran Khan should show some courage and face the courts like Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz rather than taking refuge in his home at Zaman Park.

Imran Khan's anti-corruption slogans were badly exposed after the PTI government closed his own created Ehtesab Commission at Peshawar. He said that a billion trees afforestation project was taken over by the NAB while the BRT project was completed at a cost four times higher than it was supposed to.

He said the unconstitutional ruling of the former National Assembly's Deputy Speaker Qasim Sori in Imran Khan's no-confidence motion and subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly was later declared null and void by the Supreme Court, which showed disregard of PTI for parliamentary and democratic norms. He said Imran Khan's government was responsible for the recent price hike and inflation due to the poor economic policies.

He said that overcrowding in KP jails was a big issue overlooked by the PTI leadership. The overcrowding in jails occurred due to the high number of under-trial prisoners and required speedy disposal of their cases to resolve the backlog.

The experts said the country was passing through a very difficult economic and political situation since its establishment and underscored the need for reconciliations among all religious and political parties ahead of the general election imperative to take the ship of democracy to safer shores.