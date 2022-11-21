UrduPoint.com

Rule Of Law Is The Need Of Hour: Rana Maqbool

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed Monday stressed that rule of law is the need of hour as no country and political party can become strong without following the rule of law and strict implementation of constitution.

Talking to ptv news channel, he asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to follow law and obey rules during his party's long march towards Rawalpindi.

He said that those who played havoc with the constitution and the law would be fully exposed before the nation, adding, PML-N always faced the challenges bravely and would continue to serve the masses.

Senator said that PTI leaders should ensure democratic norms and morality within their party to flourish democratic culture and thinking across the country.

Replying a question, he said that Imran Khan was dramatizing Pakistan Army Chief appointment process, adding, Khan wants to stop institutions to play their democratic role.

Imran Khan only wants to play undemocratic games but we will stop him as the appointment of the army chief is the prerogative of the prime minister, he added.

