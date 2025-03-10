Rule of law, justice emphasized for corruption free society

Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Anti-Corruption Mussadiq Abbasi, on Monday emphasized the importance of the rule of law, strong systems of accountability and justice to curb the menace of corruption for a great and prosperous society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Anti-Corruption Mussadiq Abbasi, on Monday emphasized the importance of the rule of law, strong systems of accountability and justice to curb the menace of corruption for a great and prosperous society.

He was addressing a seminar on the theme of self-accountability at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar as part of its ongoing awareness campaign against corruption.

The event was attended by the university's Vice-Chancellor, faculty members, and a large number of students.

In his address, Mussadiq Abbasi stressed the need to eliminate opportunities for corruption within institutions, he pointed out that elite corruption remained a significant challenge, leading to the transfer of national resources abroad. Controlling this issue, he said, is a key priority.

Encouraging students to embrace self-accountability, Abbasi stated that change begins from within.

"If we bring positive changes in ourselves, we can transform society at large," he remarked.

He urged the youth to incorporate the teachings of the Holy Quran, the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and the philosophy of Allama Iqbal into their daily lives.

He also stressed the importance of honesty, avoiding falsehood, and strengthening their bond with books and knowledge.

The Vice-Chancellor of UET Peshawar also praised the seminar’s role in raising awareness among students about the importance of integrity and moral values.

At the conclusion of the event, Mussadiq Abbasi was presented with a commemorative shield by the university as a token of appreciation.

This seminar was part of a broader campaign aimed at promoting awareness against corruption, fostering accountability, and enhancing ethical values among students and stakeholders.