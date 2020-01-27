UrduPoint.com
Rule Of Law, Punishment & Reward System To Help Strengthen Pakistan: Shibli Fraz

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Fraz on Sunday said that ensuring rule of law, punishment and reward system would help strengthen Pakistan.

Pakistan was rich in natural resources but there was a dire need to properly utilize them, he stated while speaking in a private news channel programe.

There must be a debate at the forum of parliament to address the issues, he added.

Commenting on ideology of the political parties, he said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, were not following the ideologies set by their leaders in the past.

He urged all the politicians to come forward for resolving the issues of common man.

