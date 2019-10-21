Rule of law to be ensured at every cost: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday chaired a meeting of the cabinet committee on law & order to review overall security situation in the province

It was decided to take every possible step to ensure the protection of life and property of people.

The chief minister, in his address, said rule of law would be ensured at every cost, adding no one would be allowed to take the law into his hand.

Indiscriminate action would be initiated against the anti-social elements, he added.

The chief minister said police and other departments would take necessary steps to protect the life and property of people. A briefing was also given about law and order situation to the chief minister.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Muhammad Hashim Dogar, Ansar Majeed Khan, chief secretary, IG Police, AC (home), secretary information and others attended the meeting.