Rule Of Law Top Priority Of Police Deptt: SSP

Rule of law top priority of police deptt: SSP

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh has said that maintenance of rule of law was the top priority of police department and assured that the police would combat crimes and ensure sense of protection in the district.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry here at his office on Thursday.

The delegation led by Chairman HSATI Parvez Faheem Noorwala was comprised of Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Shahid Soomro, Vice Chairman Mahmood Ahmed, Chairman Law and Order Sub-Committee Aamir Shahab and Shahid Kaimkhani.

The SSP maintained that protection of life and property of the citizens was the responsibility of the Police and no would be allowed to take the law in his own hand.

The District Police Hyderabad is discharging its responsibilities with dedication and devotion and making efforts to maintain law and order in the district, he added.

He assured to improve law and order situation in the industrial zones as well as business and trade centres so that the traders and industrialists could carry out their activities without any fear or chaos.

The SSP accepted the invitation of visiting the HSATI Secretariat and meeting the industrialists of Hyderabad soon.

