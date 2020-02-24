UrduPoint.com
Rulers Making Pakistan Laughing Stock In Comity Of Nations: JUI-F

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:43 PM

Rulers making Pakistan laughing stock in comity of nations: JUI-F

JUI-F Amir KP Senator Maulana Atta ur Rehman has said they will continue their movement till the fake government ends

MANSEHRA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) JUI-F Amir KP Senator Maulana Atta ur Rehman has said they will continue their movement till the fake government ends."JUI-F leadership has raised flag of rebel against the rulers and our movement will continue till the incumbent fake government ends", he said this while talking to media men in Tehsil Baffa Monday.He lamented that major political parties of the country changed their direction on the crossing which proved detrimental to the political workers.

This also gave rise to disappointment in their own workers. JUI-F did not disappoint political and its own workers .He held JUI-F braved the situation courageously despite all odds and JUI-F has become last ray of hope for a political worker.

We have united small parties in addition to major political parties on one platform.He said Pakistan came into being on the basis of two nations theory. But we could not achieve our objectives so far, he added.He underlined JUI-F leadership is fighting for the sake of rights of people at present.

A storm of inflation is raging in the country compounding the financial woes of the common man. Our economy has been ruined and our rulers are trying to streamline the economy by distributing buffalos, cows and hens. This step has made Pakistan a laughing stock in the comity of nations.

