UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rulers Who Could Not Run State Affairs Were Thrown Out Of Power In Previous Elections: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 09:14 PM

Rulers who could not run state affairs were thrown out of power in previous elections: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that the rulers, who could not run the affairs of the country were thrown out of power by the people of Pakistan in previous elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that the rulers, who could not run the affairs of the country were thrown out of power by the people of Pakistan in previous elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking steps to protect the people from outbreak of coronavirus and save them from hunger, she said this in a tweet in response to the press conference of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

She said that today the whole nation was engaged in the war against coronavirus, but the PML- N leadership was worried about Sharif family.

She said that Nawaz- League leadership was remembering Shahbaz Sharif as they were deprived of power in the Punjab now.

She said that the Opposition Leader after his return from England instead of standing with the masses, has preferred to remain in self-isolation.

Those who used the law for personal benefits, should know that in Naya Pakistan national institutions were free and law was supreme.

She urged Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to ask Sharif family to return the looted money of the nation.

She said this was time to serve the nation, but the PML- N leadership was not even pretending to spend a few pennies from their pockets on the coronavirus victims.

Dr Firdous asked Sharif family to stand with the people of the country which they ruled for decades.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Punjab Naya Pakistan Firdous Ashiq Awan Money Muslim Family From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 reco ..

1 minute ago

DP World to support artisans and small businesses ..

16 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers develop mathematica ..

16 minutes ago

Oil glut submerges Wall Street stocks

2 minutes ago

DHS inspects facilities for patients at DHQ hospit ..

2 minutes ago

'Ghost games' only option for Bundesliga return: G ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.