Rules Finalised For Inspection Of Veterinary Hospitals: Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Rules and regulations have been finalised for inspection of veterinary hospitals and departments.

Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar presided over a meeting in this regard, here on Monday.

He said that surveillance of services being provided to cattle breeders was essential to enhance service delivery.

Every divisional director, district officer and tehsil incharge would conduct inspection of departments on daily basis, he added.

Muhammad Masood Anwar said that report of departmental services would be prepared on monthly, quarterly and annual basis.

He further said that verification of all services would be done through 9211 system.

Supervision of vaccination campaigns and rules and regulations had been determined to inspect immunity, he maintained.

