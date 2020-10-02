UrduPoint.com
Rules For Komrat, Kalam Development Authorities Prepared

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:37 PM

Rules for Komrat, Kalam Development Authorities prepared

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism, Archeology, Sports and Youth Affairs Department Friday chalked out rules for Komrat and Kalam Devolopment Authorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism, Archeology, sports and Youth Affairs Department Friday chalked out rules for Komrat and Kalam Devolopment Authorities.

According to a notification, Rs 10,000 fine would be imposed on excavation or digging out of stones from earth while Rs 500,000 fine on taking illegal water supply connections while Rs 25,000 fine on damaging road, street or water channel.

Similarly, three years imprisonment or Rs two million fine or both on establishment of illegal housing societies and Rs12,000 fine for slaughtering of animals outside of slaughter houses would be imposed.

Likewise, Rs 50,000 fine would be imposed on damaging meters of waters, equipment or main pipeline and Rs 20,000 fine for spreading pollution in public or private areas besides Rs 20,000 fine on construction of illegal speed breakers.

Moreover, Rs 20,000 fine would be imposed for not disposing debris of construction materials properly.

