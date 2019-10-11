UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rules Of Business Being Framed For Local Government: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:20 PM

Rules of business being framed for local government: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Shahram Tarakai said on Friday that Rules of Business are being framed to devise result-oriented policies for the next local governments in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Shahram Tarakai said on Friday that Rules of business are being framed to devise result-oriented policies for the next local governments in the province.

In a media statement, he said that same system will be adopted for newly merged districts of erstwhile Fata where for the first time local government elections will take place. After local government elections in ex-Fata, he said a rapid process of development will start in these earlier neglected areas.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was making recruitments in all departments on merit adding to ensure presence of government employees biometric system will be installed at all offices.

The biometric system, he added will also identify employees taking salaries without duty and those deployed at officers' residences.

The Minister said that for the first time we are connecting promotion and development with performance that will encourage the hard-working people to further perfume for people's welfare.

Shahram said we are working on master planning of Peshawar to address issues pertaining to cleanliness and road traffic. Work is also in progress for beautification of public places in Peshawar.

He informed that PC-1 of two fly-overs at Ring Road has been prepared and soon this important project will get start.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Road Traffic Progress Same Media All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

DEWA, Alibaba Cloud sign MoU to support innovation ..

8 minutes ago

DPR Says No New Attempts to Disengage Forces Near ..

3 minutes ago

Inam eyes gold in World Beach Games

3 minutes ago

Rules of business being framed for local governmen ..

3 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 11 October 2019

6 minutes ago

Turkey's Operation in Syria May Lead to Humanitari ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.