Rules of business being framed for local government: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Shahram Tarakai said on Friday that Rules of business are being framed to devise result-oriented policies for the next local governments in the province.

In a media statement, he said that same system will be adopted for newly merged districts of erstwhile Fata where for the first time local government elections will take place. After local government elections in ex-Fata, he said a rapid process of development will start in these earlier neglected areas.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was making recruitments in all departments on merit adding to ensure presence of government employees biometric system will be installed at all offices.

The biometric system, he added will also identify employees taking salaries without duty and those deployed at officers' residences.

The Minister said that for the first time we are connecting promotion and development with performance that will encourage the hard-working people to further perfume for people's welfare.

Shahram said we are working on master planning of Peshawar to address issues pertaining to cleanliness and road traffic. Work is also in progress for beautification of public places in Peshawar.

He informed that PC-1 of two fly-overs at Ring Road has been prepared and soon this important project will get start.