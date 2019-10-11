Rules of business being framed for local government: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Shahram Tarakai

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Shahram Tarakai said on Friday that rules of business were being framed to devise result-oriented policies for the next local governments in the province.

In a media statement, he said that same system would be adopted for newly merged districts of erstwhile Fata where for the first time local government elections would take place. After local government elections in ex-Fata, he said a rapid process of development would start in these earlier neglected areas.

The minister said around 27,000 complaints through Citizen Portal were received among which they have addressed over 91 percent complaints.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was making recruitments in all departments on merit, adding that the government would ensure attendance of all government employees, as biometric system would be installed at all offices.

The biometric system, he added would also identify ghost employees.

The minister said that for the first time they were linking promotion and development with performance that will encourage the hard-working people to further perform for people's welfare.

Shahram said, "We are working on master plan of Peshawar to address issues pertaining to cleanliness and road traffic. Work is also in progress for beautification of public places in Peshawar".

The bus stand will be shifted to Chamkani area in between GT Road and Motorway to lessen traffic load on city roads. He said, "Peshawar is provincial capital and we all have to play role for its beautification and development".

He said that PC-1 of two fly-overs at Ring Road has been prepared and work on this project would be started soon.