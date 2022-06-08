Rules Of Sindh Protection Of Journalists Act Published
Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rules of Sindh Protection of journalists and other media practitioners act-2021,which have been formulated by Sindh Information Department in consultation with senior journalists, have been notified and published in official extra ordinary gazette by Sindh Government Press.
The process of formation of Commission under said Act was also been initiated, said official statement on Tuesday.