Rules, Regulation Being Followed In Flour Supply At Swat: Food Controller

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:50 PM

District Food Controller Swat Wednesday said that flour has been distributed in the district abiding by the approved rule and regulations and keeping in view district population ratio

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :District Food Controller Swat Wednesday said that flour has been distributed in the district abiding by the approved rule and regulations and keeping in view district population ratio.

The approved quota of provincial government has been equally distributed among nine milling units from where it was procured at tehsil level according to its population, said a press release issued by district food department.

It was said that flour was supplied to registered dealers at every tehsil daily and proper record of supply has also been kept.

District Administrations have also constituted monitoring committees under the headship of concerned assistant commissioners that were being tasked to ensure procurement, quality and quantity. Public can lodge their complaints at the contact control room established by district administrations to monitor flour supply, said that release.

