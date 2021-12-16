Rules, regulations in institutions to be amended: Addl Secy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Secretary Housing Asif Rauf on Thursday said that existing rules and regulations in the institutions would be amended.

While chairing a meeting of heads and representatives of various institutions here, he said laws would be envisaged in wider interest of the people.

"This is one of the priorities while suggestions have been sought from the authorities concerned in this regard," he said.

He said with the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat, administrative matters would be streamlined. The amendments would be made in rules and regulations where needed to resolve problems of the people, he maintained.

He hinted that there was scope for amendment in the laws of PHA, development authorities and other agencies as well.

On this occasion, heads and representatives of concerned agencies presented suggestions.