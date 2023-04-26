Ruling coalition parties decide to keep open doors of dialogue with PTI

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says it is overwhelming opinion of all coalition parties in the government that doors of dialogue should not be closed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2023) The ruling coalition parties have decided to set aside personal ego and keep open the doors of dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the larger interest of the country.

Addressing an important meeting of the leaders of coalition parties in Islamabad today, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said it is overwhelming opinion of all coalition parties in the government that doors of dialogue should not be closed.

He said negotiations with PTI can be held through Speaker National Assembly or the Parliamentary Committee to reach consensus over holding elections simultaneously.

The Prime Minister said parliament is supreme to take decisions on all matters. He said the Supreme Court should give verdicts according to the law and the constitution instead of giving right of arbitration.

He said the Supreme Court should respect the decisions and resolutions passed by the parliament.