Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Ruling Over Punjab Polls To Worsen Political Crisis: Azam Nazeer

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Ruling over Punjab polls to worsen political crisis: Azam Nazeer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that the recent judgment of the three- member bench of the top court regarding elections in Punjab could further deepened the constitutional and political crisis in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, he said he was feeling sad and sorry on today's judgment as it came at the time when the country was already facing financial and security challenges.

He said that it was also unfortunate that full court bench was not constituted to hear this very important case despite the demands from coalition political parties, civil society and bar associations of the country.

It would have been appropriate if the decision was based on a collective wisdom of the court, he said, adding that a resolution was also passed in the Parliament regarding it.

The minister said that he still expected from the Chief Justice of Pakistan that he would form a full court bench to remove ambiguity in the verdict and for curtailing the impression of division in the judiciary.

The attorney general of Pakistan, he said, had also requested the court in last day hearing to form a six-member bench but the same was rejected.

The solution of the current political and constitutional crisis was a formation of full court bench as only the decision of the collective wisdom would satisfy all the stakeholders of the country.

The minister said that it was also meaning full that a six-member bench had been formed to view the judgment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa which had ordered to freeze the proceeding on cases of Article 184/3 of the constitution until formation of rules.

It had been felt that the matter related to the verdict of Justice Isa could not be addressed with just an executive order, he added.

He said that there should not be an environment of conflicts in the institutions.

Firstly it also had to be interpreted that if the judgment dated March 1, was issued with the majority of 4-3 member bench, he said.

Senator Azam Nazeer said that senior judges were not being included in the benches hearing the important cases. The government wanted free and fair simultaneous elections in the country, he maintained.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Resolution Punjab Parliament Civil Society Same March All From Government Top Court Sad

Recent Stories

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Far ..

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Farmers

12 minutes ago
 ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patie ..

ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patients, their families in Latakia

23 minutes ago
 DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

1 hour ago
 SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK electio ..

SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK elections

2 hours ago
 President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘Nati ..

President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘National Order of the Lion’

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate faci ..

AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate facility with syndicate of 13 bank ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.