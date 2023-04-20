UrduPoint.com

Ruling Parties Decide To Convene Another Meeting On Election After Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2023 | 03:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The coalition government parties on Wednesday unanimously decided to convene another meeting after Eid-ul-Fitr to carry forward the consultation process with all the political parties on holding election simultaneously across the country.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting which was presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here at the Prime Minister's House to review the prevailing situation and discuss the future strategy on the issues pertaining to the constitutional and legal issues, said a news release.

The meeting also held consultation on its earlier stance of holding election throughout the country simultaneously under the caretaker governments in accordance with the constitutional procedure. The participants also agreed to finalize modalities in this regard.

The meeting reiterated that the ruling parties not only believed in the Constitution, democracy and the people's constitutional right to vote, but also in conducting the election simultaneously across the country.

It was noted that consultations and negotiations were already underway among the coalition parties for holding election and the prime minister had already formed a committee for the purpose.

The meetings with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Jammat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq were also held as part of this process.

"As politicians, we have never closed the doors for holding dialogue with anyone, nor any democrat can do that," the meeting resolved.

At every stage whether it was pertaining to the offer of the charter of economy or others, the coalition government had expressed its willingness to negotiate meaningfully, seriously and within constitutional limits.

The meeting said it was the fundamental requirement of the Constitution to hold election in a free, fair and transparent manner.

It was reiterated that all the requirements for holding election should be fulfilled so that all parties could accept its results and there would be no political instability in the country in its aftermath which, otherwise, might cause irreparable damage to the economic and national interests.

