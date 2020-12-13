UrduPoint.com
Ruling Party Not Scaring Of Threats Of Opposition For En Masse Resignation From Assemblies: Senator

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed on Sunday said that ruling party was not scaring of threats of Opposition parties for en masse resignation from the assemblies.

The political parties representing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had been exposed before the nation after organizing public gatherings amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country, he stated in an interview with a private television channel. "Opposition has presented a flop show through public meeting organized in Lahore for personal gains, " he stated.

In reply to a question about halting public meeting of PDM, Faisal Javed said that stubborn attitude adopted by the opposition parties had forced the local administration to avoid ceasing public gathering in Lahore today.

He made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan, would never grant National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), to leaders of PDM involved in money laundering and corruption cases.

More Stories From Pakistan

