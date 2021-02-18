UrduPoint.com
Ruling Party To Discourage Horse Trading Through Open Balloting: Shafqat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:29 PM

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said the ruling party was committed to discourage the horse trading practice by conducting the forthcoming Senate polls through open balloting to make sure transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said the ruling party was committed to discourage the horse trading practice by conducting the forthcoming Senate polls through open balloting to make sure transparency.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would clinch the major seats in the Senate polls. It would also complete its constitutional term as well," he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said that Charter of Democracy (CoD) mentioned to hold the Senate polls through open voting.

In fact, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) has been introduced the politics of horse trading and elected its senators by using the money in Senate elections during past tenures, he added.

To a query, he said all the political parties could seek help with each other on political matters in larger national interest. The opposition parties should come into the Parliament which was best forum to further strengthen the democracy and to make legislation on the issues, he stated.

