Ruling Party Wants Credibility, Transparency In Senate Elections Through Show Of Hands: Shibli

Ruling party wants credibility, transparency in Senate elections through show of hands: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the ruling party wanted to ensure transparency in Senate elections through show of hands.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), government would seek guidance from apex court about holding Senate elections through show of hands, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

"We need transparency and credibility in upcoming Senate elections to close doors of horse trading," he added.

Commenting on opposition's en masse resignation, the minister said the government would follow constitution and law of the country for by elections after resignation of the opposition parties.

He was of the view that eleven parties representing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had conflict of interest over the matter of en masse resignation.

However, he said the incumbent government would not take any step against the law.

Senator Shibli Faraz said, "It was the duty of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), to announce schedule of the Senate elections as per law and constitution of the country."In reply to a question about leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz had no political experience and that was the reason, both the party leaders were facing conflict ofinterest in various matters.

