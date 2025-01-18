Ruling powers advised to accept their message with decency: Fazl

(@Abdulla99267510)

JUI-F chief regrets people are mocking Islam in a country that was established in name of Islam

CHARSADDA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2025) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that they have advised the ruling powers with love and urged them to accept their message with decency.

While addressing a gathering in Charsadda, Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that in a country established in the name of Islam, the people are mocking Islam.

The JUI-F chief emphasized that the blood of a Muslim is sacred for another Muslim.

He accused the rulers and politicians of committing grave injustices against Islam.

“This country is not anyone’s personal estate. Industrialists, feudal lords, bureaucrats and common Pakistanis all have their own standing,” he remarked.

The JUI-F chief asserted that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam, and millions of Muslims sacrificed their lives for it. He added that only religious scholars have remained loyal to this country, and they seek peace in Pakistan.

He reiterated that they have tried to reason with the ruling powers with arguments and affection. "Even Sheikh Hasina won through rigged elections. Accept our message with decency," he warned.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that JUI-F safeguarded the belief in the finality of Prophet-hood. He alleged that religious seminaries (madrasas) are under attack from all directions due to global conspiracies.

“The world wants to end the system of madrasas, but despite international conspiracies, they are growing stronger.

Even the British wanted to shut down madrasas,” he said, adding that Allah has made islam a complete way of life for Muslims.

The JUI-F chief argued that if the 26th Constitutional Amendment had been passed at the government's behest, it would have caused great devastation. He said the proposed constitutional draft posed a significant threat to Parliament and human rights, as it sought to strengthen military courts and curtail the powers of higher judiciary.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman further stated that the country is completely engulfed in an interest-based economic system. "All institutions and banks operate on an interest-based model," he lamented.

He asserted that JUI-F has no desire to be part of the "dummy assembly," where people vote for one candidate, but someone else is declared the winner.

Highlighting the issue of resources, Fazl said, “Our resources belong to us, and no one can take them away from us,”.

He criticized the state of governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that there is neither law and order nor an effective government.

He said that a country could not function without a strong government.

“The nation cannot be deceived by economic indicators. The incompetent rulers should tell us whether they have found Aladdin’s magical lamp. If the government claims economic improvement, then they must explain where the resources are coming from,” he added.