UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ruling PTI Approaches JUI-F Chief To Bag Support For Sanjrani

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 07:07 PM

Ruling PTI approaches JUI-F chief to bag support for Sanjrani

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has started contact with opposition to thwart no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, sources said on Wednesday

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has started contact with opposition to thwart no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, sources said on Wednesday.

In this regard, a delegation comprising members of the ruling PTI and its allies on Wednesday met Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad.The delegation met to convince an angry opposition to withdraw their no-confidence resolution against the Senate chairman.Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani and Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli.

Faraz were among the prominent members of the delegationOpposition parties had earlier this month submitted a no-confidence resolution against Senate Chairman Sanjrani, along with a requisition to summon a session to put a motion of no-confidence to vote.In a tit-for-tat move, the government senators submitted a no-confidence resolution against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla.Sanjrani had summoned a session on Tuesday in order for the opposition to debate on the resolution but Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq refused to discuss the resolution, saying that it was against the rules to discuss a no-confidence resolution in a requisitioned session.

The session was then prorogued.Speaking to the media after their meeting on Wednesday, Alyani, who is part of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), said that even though "submitting a no-confidence resolution against Senate chairman is a democratic right of the opposition, there is no precedent of the practice".

"This [move] may lead to a no-confidence [resolution] being submitted every two to three months," he warned."We do not want the dignity of the Senate to be compromised," PTI Senator Faraz said.Alyani noted that Sanjrani had been "running the House in a good manner" and expressed hope that Rehman "will play a positive role" in dissuading the opposition parties from going ahead with the move.

He said that if the opposition withdraws its no-confidence resolution, the senators of PTI and its allies will do the same.Rehman, however, remained non-committal and said that the decision to submit a no-confidence resolution was taken during a multi-party conference that was attended by members of opposition parties."The opposition has come a long way," he told the media.

"At this point, how can [the opposition] fulfill the wishes of the government delegation and withdraw the no-confidence resolution?""Let's see what happens next," he added. Senator Faraz said that the government will also contact other opposition parties "as a matter of principle"."What can be better than reaching out to opposition parties in order to improve the political situation?" he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Resolution Senate Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Vote Same Lead May Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Indonesian President witne ..

54 minutes ago

1st All Pakistan Inter Divisional U-20 Asian Style ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission, PMA to be involved i ..

5 minutes ago

Akbar Ayub for integrated development by improving ..

5 minutes ago

France Cooperating With Russia on Gulf Security - ..

5 minutes ago

Ukraine Ombudswoman Says It Is Agreed That Sailors ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.