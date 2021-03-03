UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ruling PTI Is Set To Emerge As Largest Party In Senate: Sheikh Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:40 AM

Ruling PTI is set to emerge as largest party in Senate: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday said that the PTI ruling party would emerge as the largest party in senate polls as all allies of the government are on same page under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Senate election was important for the future of the country and coalition partners were united.

He said the difference of opinion was beauty of the democracy, adding all the PTI leaders were openly expressing their views on different issues and supporting our candidate.

Sheikh said the opposition doesn't want to abolish the culture of cash from Senate elections, adding, they couldn't bring transparency in their ten-year term.

About the recent video scandal of horse trading, he said a committee has been constituted which will probe the matter in a transparent manner.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Scandal Democracy Same All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Brazil reports 1,641 new coronavirus deaths

15 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 March 2021

30 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

10 hours ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

10 hours ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.