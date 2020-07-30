Rumi promises to support Sherbet boy, family

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Noted industrialist Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi Thursday announced to bear all expenses on education of a brave orphan teenaged boy who used to sell Sherbet to support his family and passed matriculation examination with high marks.

Huzaifa claimed 1050 marks out of 1100 but could not avail earlier offers of support to his further education because, being sole bread winner, he did not want to leave his family alone.

The announcement from the industrialist who had also served once as provincial.minister for industries, came in response to appeal aired by commissioner Multan division Shan ul Haq, says an official release issued here Thursday.

Commissioner said that Huzaifa's commitment to family and education was a beacon of light for the younger generation and an inspiration for other to focus on education irrespective of the adverse circumstances they may be confronting.

Rumi said, not only he would bear the educational expenses of Huzaifa, his younger brothers and sisters but would also support the whole family for its financial well being and livelihood. He said, Huzaifa can opt for any college for further studies.

He said, he would meet the young boy after Eid ul Azha for his encouragement.