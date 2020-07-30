UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rumi Promises To Support Sherbet Boy, Family

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Rumi promises to support Sherbet boy, family

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Noted industrialist Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi Thursday announced to bear all expenses on education of a brave orphan teenaged boy who used to sell Sherbet to support his family and passed matriculation examination with high marks.

Huzaifa claimed 1050 marks out of 1100 but could not avail earlier offers of support to his further education because, being sole bread winner, he did not want to leave his family alone.

The announcement from the industrialist who had also served once as provincial.minister for industries, came in response to appeal aired by commissioner Multan division Shan ul Haq, says an official release issued here Thursday.

Commissioner said that Huzaifa's commitment to family and education was a beacon of light for the younger generation and an inspiration for other to focus on education irrespective of the adverse circumstances they may be confronting.

Rumi said, not only he would bear the educational expenses of Huzaifa, his younger brothers and sisters but would also support the whole family for its financial well being and livelihood. He said, Huzaifa can opt for any college for further studies.

He said, he would meet the young boy after Eid ul Azha for his encouragement.

Related Topics

Multan Education Young May Family All From

Recent Stories

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

35 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s mandatory quarantine for internationa ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid ..

2 hours ago

Over 700,000 people benefit from ERC’s Eid initi ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts 55,257 additional COVID-1 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.