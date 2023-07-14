Rumina Alam thanks friendly countries for showing confidence in leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Rumina Khursheed Alam on Friday thanked the friendly countries including China, Saudi Arabia, and UAE for showing confidence in the leadership and contributing to the economic revival of our country.

"Pakistan is now heading towards a bright future," she said while talking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair program.

"The current economic situation also ends the speculations of various elements that Pakistan is going to default," she further mentioned.

She also hailed the address of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to the nation, adding, it was timely and important for the public.

"There is no doubt that we have sacrificed our politics for the sake of the state," she added.

Replying to a question, she said, "The agreement with IMF will now boost the economic situation in the country."