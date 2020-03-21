Rumors of lockdown have no reality: Dr Moeed

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yousuf Saturday strongly dispelled the rumors regarding lockdown of cities in the wake of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), saying "the government has not taken any decision in that regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yousuf Saturday strongly dispelled the rumors regarding lockdown of cities in the wake of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), saying "the government has not taken any decision in that regard." Addressing a press conference along with SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, he said, "No decision had been made in the yesterday's meeting regarding the lockdown of cities. People should not be panic, and the information coming from the government should be trusted." He said fakes news circulating on social media had no authenticity and people should not give attention to such rumors.

He said it had also been decided to temporary suspend the international flight operations to Pakistan for a period of two week. "No passenger, private and chartered flights would be allowed to land in Pakistan for two weeks starting from today March, 21 to till April 4," he said.

However, the SAPM said the suspension would not be applicable on the diplomats, special and cargo aircraft.

He said Pakistan International Airlines aircraft presently outside the country would be allowed to return to Pakistan with booked passengers.

"It was a difficult decision but it has been taken in the best interest of the people of Pakistan," he said. "We were expecting about 0.2 million passengers from various countries during next two week including Pakistanis," he added.

He said missions and embassies abroad had been advised to facilitate the people affected by the restriction, adding after two week, the condition to produce certificate of negative test result for the coronavirus would not be required from the passengers.

Upon their arrival, he said the screening on all the airports would be further tightened.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said the objective of suspension of international flights was to secure the country borders.

He said an effective screening mechanism had been put in place at all the airports.

He said about 600 rooms in Chaman and 300 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be constructed for the quarantine purpose, while 1,000 more rooms would be built in coming 10 to 15 days.

He said a proposal was also under consideration to book hotels for the passengers coming from abroad to quarantine them.

He said the government had allocated sufficient amounts for the procurement of medical equipment. To make the import easy, he said the government had abolished sales tax.

He urged the importer to take benefit from the offers given by the government.

The NDMA chairman said China was extending full support to Pakistan and dispatched around 20,000 testing kits and 10 scanners.

He said, Alibaba owners had also donated 50,000 masks, 50,000 testing kits to Pakistan.

He said the ventilators were not available in the international market, however, with the Chinese help, Pakistan had been able to book around 800 ventilators.

He said China will provide 100 ventilators to Pakistan in the coming days He said 200,000 N-95 face masks had been ordered mainly for the hospital workers.

He expressed the hope that about 80,000 testing kits would reach Pakistan in next 10 to 12 days and these would be dispatched to the provinces.

He said face masks had also been distributed among the provinces, GB and Azad Jammu Kashmir.