Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that rumours that a change in the leadership of the Pakistan army was being considered as very absurd and baseless.

In a tweet, he said that such rumours were being spread under a plan and the government condemned and completely denied these rumours.