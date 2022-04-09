UrduPoint.com

Rumours About Change In Army Leadership Absurd, Baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2022 | 11:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that rumours that a change in the leadership of the Pakistan army was being considered as very absurd and baseless.

In a tweet, he said that such rumours were being spread under a plan and the government condemned and completely denied these rumours.

