Rumours on social media about pilgrims at Mashair baseless: Pak Hajj Mission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday urged the public to rely on credible sources for accurate information and to disregard baseless rumours circulating on social media about the Hajj pilgrims.

Director General of Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHM) Abdul Wahab Soomro, in a statement, dismissed the rumours that the Pakistani pilgrims were being left helpless in the Mashair during the Hajj pilgrimage.

"The authenticity of videos being circulated on social media in this regard could not be verified. Even their date and year could also not be confirmed," he added.

Soomro said that the PHM relied on information provided by the Saudi government, which was later verified by the Mission itself.

"As of 4 p.m. on June 18, a total of nine deaths of Pakistanis had occurred in Mashair, with four in Mina, three in Arafat, and two in Muzdalifah," he added.

He said that Hajj this year was challenging due to extreme heat and harsh weather conditions, with temperatures reaching 50°C.

He said,"The Mission receives reports of deaths and verifies them before taking any action."

The Saudi government, he said, had set up a system for burials and funeral prayers in Haramain, and arrangements were also made to send the dead body of a pilgrim to Pakistan if the heirs demanded so.