Rumours On Social Media About Pilgrims At Mashair Baseless: Pak Hajj Mission
Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday urged the public to rely on credible sources for accurate information and to disregard baseless rumours circulating on social media about the Hajj pilgrims.
Director General of Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHM) Abdul Wahab Soomro, in a statement, dismissed the rumours that the Pakistani pilgrims were being left helpless in the Mashair during the Hajj pilgrimage.
"The authenticity of videos being circulated on social media in this regard could not be verified. Even their date and year could also not be confirmed," he added.
Soomro said that the PHM relied on information provided by the Saudi government, which was later verified by the Mission itself.
"As of 4 p.m. on June 18, a total of nine deaths of Pakistanis had occurred in Mashair, with four in Mina, three in Arafat, and two in Muzdalifah," he added.
He said that Hajj this year was challenging due to extreme heat and harsh weather conditions, with temperatures reaching 50°C.
He said,"The Mission receives reports of deaths and verifies them before taking any action."
The Saudi government, he said, had set up a system for burials and funeral prayers in Haramain, and arrangements were also made to send the dead body of a pilgrim to Pakistan if the heirs demanded so.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam orders crackdown on overcharging of transport fares2 minutes ago
-
Narcotics Control wing recovers drugs, 2 outlaws arrest12 minutes ago
-
IESCO continues to maintain zero load management in all 6 circles12 minutes ago
-
18 outlaws held, huge cache of narcotics, cash, weapon recovered22 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal dispels impression of weakening Pakistan-China relations22 minutes ago
-
IESCO ensures smooth, uninterrupted power supply during Eid holidays32 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal dispels impression of weakening Pakistan-China relations32 minutes ago
-
RWMC lifted over 9,000 tons of waste during Eid days42 minutes ago
-
Health experts warn to avoid excessive consumption of meat1 hour ago
-
RCB removes 5,200 tons of sacrificial animals' entrails1 hour ago
-
President strongly condemns journalist Khalil Jibran’s murder1 hour ago
-
Balochistan budget on Friday2 hours ago