Rumpus in NA forces deputy speaker to adjourn house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Members from both sides of aisle in the National Assembly Friday could not hold debate on the budget 2019-20 presented by the government on June 11, as they kept arguing with each other forcing the deputy speaker to adjourn the house before time.

As per rules, Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to open the budget debate but as he stood up from his seat a number of other members rose from their seats and requested to speak on point of order by putting aside the agenda.

When the House proceeding started at around 10:30am, Speaker Asad Qaiser allowed senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to speak on a point of order, who demanded issuance of production order of former President Asif Ali Zardari so that he could attend the budget session.

He said, "The former president is at three-minute distance from the National Assembly and his absence from the important budget session is unfortunate and it will not be a good precedent." He asked the treasury benches to exhibit responsible attitude in the Parliament.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the Parliament was a reflection of collective wisdom of 220 million people and it should be respected.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari expressed displeasure for providing speaker dias to Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif for initiating budget debate and said it never happened in the past, asking that parliamentary tradition should be followed in this regard.

Time and again a number of parliamentarians rose from their seats seeking the chair permission to speak on point of order.

This back and forth disrupted proceedings in the session as members from both sides of aisle kept arguing with each other, forcing the speaker to suspend the house proceeding for 10 minutes.

Before suspending the proceeding, the speaker made repeated requests to maintain order in the house and avoid cross talk.

Later, on resumption of the proceedings, the speaker asked Shehbaz Sharif to start debate on the budget.

But, Leader of the House Shehbaz Sharif again requested the speaker to ensure order in the House so he could speak on the budget.

The situation forced the speaker to again suspend the house proceeding till 2:00pm.

After the Friday prayer, the atmosphere in the house did not change as deputy speaker Qasim Suri kept requesting Shehbaz Sharif for almost 45 minutes to open the debate.

Shehbaz Sharif remained insisting on the chair to allow Maulana Asad Mehmood to speak on a point of order.

The deputy speaker was of the view that he would give time to all members one by one once the budget debate was started.

As per rule and tradition, the budget debate formally opens after the speech of Leader of the House, he added.

He requested the members to show seriousness and take up the agenda of the house. He said it seemed that the opposition was divided and not allowing its leader to deliver speech on the Federal budget.

In his brief remarks, Shehbaz Sharif severally criticized economic policies of the government and highlighted miseries of the common man.

Later, the deputy speaker adjourned the house to meet again on Monday at 4: 30 pm.